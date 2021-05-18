SHC allows vegetable, fruit traders to continue trade in old, new vegetable markets

HYDERABAD: The Sindh High Court has allowed the vegetable and fruit traders to continue the trade in both the old and new vegetable markets as per their own convenience.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench after hearing the petitioners’ traders and the official respondents here Tuesday ordered that its January 30, 2020, order in favour of the traders should be continued.

The bench, however, noted that while there was an issue of double allotments of properties in the new Sabzi Mandi, certain petitioners had chosen not to opt for any space in the new Sabzi Mandi.

The court also underlined that more than 2,000 allotments had been made in the new Sabzi Mandi and many traders had relocated to the new place from the old market even though shortage of certain infrastructure and sewerage facilities still existed.

“On the account of prevailing COVID-19 situation and the old Sabzi Mandi being in the center of the city … the official respondents would be permitted to commence operation in the new Mandi and the petitioners who chose to remain in the old Mandi would continue to operate from there,” reads the order.

“However, the principal operations of the Mandi would commence in the new Sabzi Mandi including the auction proceedings, etc.” the order added.

The bench restricted the district administration and the police from taking coercive action against the traders operating in the old market.

“In order to facilitate the complete transfer to the new Sabzi Mandi, let the remaining infrastructure be built within 3 months and the report be filed in this regard,” the order reads.