ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai leads major Gulf markets higher

  • Morgan Stanley upgrades Emaar Development to 'overweight'.
  • UAE awards ADSB $950 mln naval patrol vessel contract.
  • 24 of thirty stocks rise in Egypt's blue-chip index.
Reuters 18 May 2021

Major stock markets in the Middle East rose on Tuesday, with the Dubai index outperforming the region following an upbeat assessment of its property market by Morgan Stanley.

In Dubai, the main share index closed 1.2% higher, with its top lender Emirates NBD rising 1.2%, while real estate firm Emaar Development jumped more than 8%.

Dubai property prices are rising for the first time in six years, Morgan Stanley said in a research note, amid higher demand and a slowdown of project launches since 2017.

The banker also upgraded Emaar Development to 'overweight', raising its price target 37% to 3.7 dirhams.

Air Arabia climbed 4.6%, a day after the budget airliner announced the launch of new flights to Sharm El Sheikh from Sharjah starting June 29.

Dubai on Monday eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing hotels in the regional tourism hub to operate at full capacity and permitting concerts and sports events where all attendees and participants have been vaccinated.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.8%, led by a 1.4% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 1.2% rise in telecoms firm Etisalat .

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi Ship Building surged about 15% after the United Arab Emirates signed a 3.5 billion dirham ($952.95 million) contract with the firm to manufacture new patrol vessels for the Gulf Arab state's navy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.3%, extending gains for third consecutive session, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 1.4%.

The Qatari benchmark edged up 0.1%, bolstered by a 0.7% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index rose 1%, with most of its stocks in positive territory, including El Sewedy Electric, which closed 7.8% higher.

On Monday, the firm reported a net profit of 700.1 million Egyptian pounds ($44.8 million) for the first-quarter, up from 400.1 million a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Dubai property prices Major stock markets Major Gulf stock markets Dubai GDP

Dubai leads major Gulf markets higher

Pakistan's Remittances rise to all-time high of $2.8bn in April

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Punjab govt suspends 18 health officials for 'out of turn' COVID vaccination

US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner - a Pakistani man accused of ties with Al-Qaeda

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters