ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Sri Lankan shares end slightly higher as consumer stocks rise

  • The CSE All-Share Index closed up 0.07% at 7,355.14, marking a positive finish for a fifth straight session.
  • The country on Monday announced travel restrictions, starting May 21, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Reuters 18 May 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Tuesday, driven by a rise in consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index closed up 0.07% at 7,355.14, marking a positive finish for a fifth straight session.

The country on Monday announced travel restrictions, starting May 21, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Although case numbers have eased slightly from a record increase of 2,672 cases on May 9, the South Asian island nation has been reporting 2,200 infections or more every day in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Ceylon Tobacco and conglomerate John Keells Holdings were the top two boosts to the CSE All-Share Index, gaining nearly 1% each.

Trading volumes slipped to 139.8 million from 147.8 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 698.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.6 million), according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 2.67 billion rupees, the data showed.

Separately on Tuesday, central bank data showed Sri Lanka's trade deficit widened to $832 million in March, compared with a deficit of $549 million a year earlier.

