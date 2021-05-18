ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 200.68 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,821 Increased By ▲ 103.48 (0.55%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistan’s teledensity reach 85pc, 88pc has access to internet: PTA

  • “There are now over 100 million broadband subscribers with total teledensity at 85pc, over 181 million mobile subscribers and 2.4 million fixed-line subscribers,” said PTA.
Ali Ahmed 18 May 2021

Pakistan’s total teledensity reached at 85 percent with over 181 million mobile subscribers and 2.4 million fixed-line subscribers, revealed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

“There are now over 100 million broadband subscribers with total teledensity at 85pc, over 181 million mobile subscribers and 2.4 million fixed-line subscribers,” said PTA. “88pc of Pakistan has access to internet/broadband services at one of the lowest rates in the region,” the regulator added.

PTA remains at the forefront of the digital revolution to facilitate and regulate the telecom and ICT infrastructure.

PTA is committed to continue its efforts to maintain support for consumers and businesses, and to ensure that networks remain resilient & quality telecommunication services are available to all, especially in this difficult time.

PTA said it is emphasizing on growth, usage penetration & quality of broadband services to every nook and corner of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa's (R) message on World Telecom & Information Society Day said that the pace of digital transformation has been accelerated with COVID-19. As the world adjusts to the new-normal, the focus of the telecom sector has also shifted from accessibility and availability to resilience, continuity, quality and affordability.

Regulators across the globe are revisiting their regulatory approaches while working hand-in-hand with international tele communities and health organizations to ensure safe, secure, reliable, fast, affordable and modern telecom services

PTA broadband subscribers mobile teledensity

Pakistan’s teledensity reach 85pc, 88pc has access to internet: PTA

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Punjab govt suspends 18 health officials for 'out of turn' COVID vaccination

US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner - a Pakistani man accused of ties with Al-Qaeda

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters