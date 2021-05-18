Pakistan’s teledensity reach 85pc, 88pc has access to internet: PTA

Pakistan’s total teledensity reached at 85 percent with over 181 million mobile subscribers and 2.4 million fixed-line subscribers, revealed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

“There are now over 100 million broadband subscribers with total teledensity at 85pc, over 181 million mobile subscribers and 2.4 million fixed-line subscribers,” said PTA. “88pc of Pakistan has access to internet/broadband services at one of the lowest rates in the region,” the regulator added.

PTA remains at the forefront of the digital revolution to facilitate and regulate the telecom and ICT infrastructure.

PTA is committed to continue its efforts to maintain support for consumers and businesses, and to ensure that networks remain resilient & quality telecommunication services are available to all, especially in this difficult time.

PTA said it is emphasizing on growth, usage penetration & quality of broadband services to every nook and corner of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa's (R) message on World Telecom & Information Society Day said that the pace of digital transformation has been accelerated with COVID-19. As the world adjusts to the new-normal, the focus of the telecom sector has also shifted from accessibility and availability to resilience, continuity, quality and affordability.

Regulators across the globe are revisiting their regulatory approaches while working hand-in-hand with international tele communities and health organizations to ensure safe, secure, reliable, fast, affordable and modern telecom services