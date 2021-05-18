Markets
Japan Q1 GDP shrinks 1.3%, hit by virus restrictions
- The quarter-on-quarter fall came after the world's third-largest economy expanded for two quarters to December.
18 May 2021
TOKYO: Japan's economy contracted 1.3 percent in the three months to March after the government reimposed virus restrictions in major cities as infections surged, data showed Tuesday.
The quarter-on-quarter fall came after the world's third-largest economy expanded for two quarters to December. It was driven by a slowdown in consumption after the government introduced stay-at-home requests.
