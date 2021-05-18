Coronavirus
Portfolios of some key federal secretaries changed

Recorder Report 18 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle, the federal government Monday changed portfolios of some key federal secretaries.

The Establishment Division appointed Dr Arshad Mahmood as secretary Petroleum Division (PD).

Dr Arshad Mehmood was working as secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

Naseem Irshad will replace Dr Arshad as secretary MoST.

While, outgoing secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayaud Din was sent on three months leave.

He is replaced after the decision of the prime minister to remove SAPM for Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Secretary Petroleum from their posts for losses caused to the exchequer in the June 2020 petrol shortage scandal.

The Establishment Division also notified posting of Sohail Rajput as new secretary Industries.

