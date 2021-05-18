Afghan peace process: EU envoy, COAS discuss developments

RAWALPINDI: Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of European Union called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Monday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed, the ISPR said.

The COAS said, “Pakistan values its relations with the EU and we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.”

Visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.