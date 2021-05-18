Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Work on Allama Iqbal SEZ in full swing: Asim

APP 18 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) on Monday said the development work on Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone Faisalabad was in full swing as 33 percent of its land had so far been purchased by 69 investors.

He said in a tweet that the total saleable land in the zone was 2,276 acres, and 182 acres had been purchased by seven foreign investors. Several Pakistani and foreign industries had started construction work, he added.

CPEC foreign investors Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone foreign industries

Work on Allama Iqbal SEZ in full swing: Asim

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief

Working 55-hour week increases risk of death: UN

Ecnec reconstituted; Tarin replaces Hafeez as chairman

Cabinet likely to discuss energy issues today

Equal cost sharing with provinces: Govt working on Rs110bn agriculture plan

SAPM Zulfi Bukhari quits over Ring Road scam

UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza

OGDCL discovers gas from Jandran X-04 well

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.