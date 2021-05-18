Coronavirus
World

Russia extends Twitter slowdown, warns Facebook, YouTube

AFP 18 May 2021

MOSCOW: Russia said Monday it would continue slowing down Twitter’s operations over illegal content and threatened Facebook and YouTube with similar measures. State telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor imposed slowdowns on Twitter’s services in mid-March, accusing it of failing to remove content related to child pornography, drug use and calls for minors to commit suicide. The watchdog gave Twitter a month to remove the content or face a complete blockage in Russia. Last month it extended the deadline to mid-May.

In a statement Monday, it said it had decided against blocking the service after conducting an audit that showed Twitter had removed more than 90 percent of the “prohibited information”, but would continue slowing its operations. Twitter had “expressed its readiness and interest in building a constructive dialogue with Roskomnadzor”, the watchdog added. It “appreciates the efforts of Twitter to comply with the requirements of Russian legislation”, it said.

facebook Twitter YouTube telecommunications illegal content

