US President Biden to send 20mn more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad

  • Biden will export vaccines from Pfizer Inc Moderna Inc or Johnson & Johnson, on top of 60 million doses from AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine he had already planned to give to other countries, Bloomberg said.
Reuters 17 May 2021

US President Joe Biden plans to send an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the country abroad by the end of June, Bloomberg News reported, citing a senior administration official.

Biden will export vaccines from Pfizer Inc Moderna Inc or Johnson & Johnson, on top of 60 million doses from AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine he had already planned to give to other countries, Bloomberg said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

