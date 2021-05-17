World
US President Biden to send 20mn more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad
17 May 2021
US President Joe Biden plans to send an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the country abroad by the end of June, Bloomberg News reported, citing a senior administration official.
Biden will export vaccines from Pfizer Inc Moderna Inc or Johnson & Johnson, on top of 60 million doses from AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine he had already planned to give to other countries, Bloomberg said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
