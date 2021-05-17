Coronavirus
Ambassador Moin calls on Director of China's Central Foreign Affairs Commission

  • The Ambassador and Director Yang also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
APP 17 May 2021

BEIJING: Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque held a meeting with Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission here on Monday.

Welcoming the ambassador, Director Yang noted the importance that China always attached to its time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with Pakistan, which had grown from strength to strength irrespective of changes in the international situation.

Ambassador Moin Ul Haque underscored that friendship with China was a cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy and the unique warmth characterizing bilateral relations had unshakable foundations deep in the hearts of the peoples of both countries.

With the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations heralding a new stage of bilateral cooperation, Ambassador Moin Ul Haque and Director Yang discussed further strengthening of relations across all areas, with a special focus on anti-pandemic cooperation and realizing the transformative potential of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative.

They concurred with satisfaction that the historic All-Weather Partnership between Pakistan and China had served the interests of both countries and peoples, and was a pillar of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

During the meeting, the Ambassador and Director Yang also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

