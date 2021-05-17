Total number of Coronavirus positive cases reaches 301 in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The total number of Coronavirus-positive cases in district Abbottabad Monday has reached 301 while the death toll has reached 212.

According to the health department Abbottabad, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases were 5164, the number of recovered patients reached 4651, active cases were 301 those were admitted to the various hospital of district Abbottabad for treatment while 212 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

In the district, Abbottabad total number of 69069 Coronavirus tests were conducted where 62416 were negative, 5164 positive, 1030 inconclusive while 459 awaited.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 271 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted were 17292, the number of positive cases from educational institutions were 730, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4244, the number of students screened 13048.

District administration and health department has imposed smart lockdown at 772 places including 581 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 155 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.

During the strict lockdown on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr vacations, the ratio of COVID-19 positive ratio and death toll has been reduced considerably all over the Hazara division. From yesterday intercity and inter-district transport were allowed to start their operation while from today businesses were also allowed to operate.