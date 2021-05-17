Remaining PSL 6 matches likely in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is expected to host the remaining matches of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Local media has reported quoted sources that the PSL organizers have received some positive signals from the UAE government and the cricket board. An official confirmation in this regard is likely after the Eid holidays.

As per reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent franchises all the details regarding Covid tests, quarantine, lectures, and practice games. The teams are expected to proceed to the said venue by May 22.

The same was conveyed by former Pakistan captain and now a cricket analyst, Rashid Latif on the weekend.

In a Tweet, Latif said that the remaining PSL 6 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi.

As per reports, the families of players and franchise officials will not be allowed to travel to Pakistan under special permission.

Note that the UAE had recently banned the entry of people from Pakistan due to Covid issues. The first game of the HBL PSL 6 is likely to be played on June 1 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.