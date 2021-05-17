Saudi Arabia says foreign visitors do not need to quarantine if they have been vaccinated

Saudi Arabia has announced that foreign visitors from most countries will no longer need to quarantine if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

On Monday, the kingdom's travel ban will end, with Saudi Arabia’s passport authority saying that it was ready to operate international flights at full capacity at the land border crossings, sea and airports. Around 385 flights are expected to operate throughout the Kingdom’s airports on Monday, Arab News reported.

The Ministry of Interior in its new instructions said that visitors who are fully vaccinated, or have had coronavirus and recovered, will no longer have to spend seven days in quarantine. The ministry said that these visitors will have to provide an official vaccination certificate upon arrival.

Anyone over the age of eight years old who is not vaccinated must quarantine on arrival in Saudi Arabia for seven days at their own expense. On the sixth day of their arrival, they will have to provide a negative PCR test.

Moreover, Saudi citizens are still banned from traveling to India, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Belarus.