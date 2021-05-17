Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3232 new coronavirus cases were reported across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus tally has now reached 880,362. During the past 24 hours, 36,725 people were tested for the novel virus taking the total number of people tested to 12,480,767. There are 68,223 active cases while the national COVID-19 positivity ratio is 8.80%.

According to the NCOC, the virus claimed 74 more lives during the last 24 hours. Pakistan's total fatalities since the outbreak stand at 19,617. Currently, there are 4,443 critical patients in the country.

The country's recoveries jumped to 792,522 on Monday after another 3,754 people recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, 131,047 doses were administered to the people during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,836,291. So far, 964,227 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus while 1,966,837 have been partially vaccinated in Pakistan.

Moreover, people aged 30 and above can now register themselves for the vaccination by sending their CNIC number to 1166.