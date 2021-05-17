Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Murree Road being illuminated by installing colourful lamps

APP 17 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: Vice Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority Malik Abid Hussain Sunday said the installation of decorative and electric light bulbs for the beautification of major highways including Murree Road are underway.

“We will make Rawalpindi an ideal model city in terms of natural green and eco-friendly,” said Abid.

He was talking to the public and local PTI officials during the visit to various union councils in the city and Cantt.

Malik Abid Hussain said that the basic work of making all the parks in the city natural green has been completed, he added.

Malik Abid Hussain said that the pots of more than one hundred types of flowers have been decorated on both sides of Murree Road and on the middle divider line. In addition to the installation of colourful lights under the overhead bridges and metro bus tracks, the city gates are also being decorated with paintings, he mentioned. He said that in addition to turn the city parks into natural green spots, Miawaki forests have also begun to grow on vacant lands around educational institutions and government buildings.

Parks and Horticulture Authority Murree Road colourful lamps Malik Abid Hussain

Murree Road being illuminated by installing colourful lamps

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

SBP announces normal office timings

Consortium proposes to develop copper, gold mine

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco

Govt, KE moving towards new PPA

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport resume: Registration of people age 30 and above begins

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.