Cyclone in Karachi: Administration well prepared to handle any situation: Commissioner

KARACHI: City administration is fully prepared to combat the emergency situation during expected cyclone in the city.

Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh has made alert to the deputy commissioners, Cantonment Boards, KMC. DMCs, Water and sewerage board and other concerned departments. He asked the DCs and other concerned officials to make efforts to effectively implement the contingency plans prepared to ensure coordination among the civic agencies, as well as to provide relief to the people during expected cyclone and rains.

To review the arrangements he visited the different areas of the city with the concerned officials to see the preparedness and arrangements made by the district administrations and civic agencies. He was briefed by the officials about the contingency plans they have made.

Cantonment Board Clifton also briefed the commissioner through a letter that the CBC is fully prepared to combat the emergency situation and has made the emergency centres in different areas.—PR

