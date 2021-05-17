Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cyclone in Karachi: Administration well prepared to handle any situation: Commissioner

17 May 2021

KARACHI: City administration is fully prepared to combat the emergency situation during expected cyclone in the city.

Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh has made alert to the deputy commissioners, Cantonment Boards, KMC. DMCs, Water and sewerage board and other concerned departments. He asked the DCs and other concerned officials to make efforts to effectively implement the contingency plans prepared to ensure coordination among the civic agencies, as well as to provide relief to the people during expected cyclone and rains.

To review the arrangements he visited the different areas of the city with the concerned officials to see the preparedness and arrangements made by the district administrations and civic agencies. He was briefed by the officials about the contingency plans they have made.

Cantonment Board Clifton also briefed the commissioner through a letter that the CBC is fully prepared to combat the emergency situation and has made the emergency centres in different areas.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Commissioner Karachi City administration Navid Ahmed Shaikh Cyclone in Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton

Cyclone in Karachi: Administration well prepared to handle any situation: Commissioner

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

SBP announces normal office timings

Consortium proposes to develop copper, gold mine

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco

Govt, KE moving towards new PPA

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport resume: Registration of people age 30 and above begins

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.