Country to get another batch of China’s vaccines today

INP 16 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will receive another batch of Covid vaccine from China on May 16 comprising 1.2 million doses.

According to sources privy to details regarding vaccine arrival, 1.2 million doses of the Chinese vaccine will reach Islamabad on May 16. “The doses included a million jabs of China’s Sinovac vaccine and 200,000 jabs of single-dose CanSino,” they said. The sources further shared that another batch of two million Covid vaccine-Sinovac- will reach Islamabad on May 21.

Pakistan is already vaccinating its population over 40-year old besides the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday allowing citizens aged 30 and above to sign up for Covid-19 vaccination from Sunday (May 16).

