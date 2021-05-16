Coronavirus
‘Shehbaz wants to go abroad to settle property affairs’

Recorder Report 16 May 2021

LAHORE: PTI Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Neelam Hayat said Shehbaz Sharif was trying to flee abroad only to settle property affairs with his elder brother in London.

She said Nawaz Sharif and his sons made properties in London through the plundered money and now they were not ready to share these assets with Shehbaz.

Neelam in her Eid message asked the people of Pakistan to support Prime Minister Imran in his noble and national cause to fix the plunderers.

She said Sharif brothers remained ruler of Punjab for decades but they failed to establish a single hospital where they could be treated medically.

Neelam Haysat said Dr Yasmeen Rashid is facing more serious disease than Shehbaz Sharif but she did not go abroad for her treatment.

She said PML-N and PPP pressurizing Prime Minister for NROs but their attempts would not become fruit full. Neelam Hayat said Imran Khan is a man of principal and would not accept any pressure against national interests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan MPA Yasmeen Rashid NROs Neelam Hayat

