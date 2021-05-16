City to undergo another heatwave from today: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has cautioned of another spell of heatwave in Karachi during May 15-17.

The PMD Heat Wave Centre has cautioned that the day time maximum temperature may rise to 40-42 Celsius from Saturday to Monday.

The weather report also said that the winds will likely to blow from northeast/east direction during the hot and humid weather spell.

