Situation in Palestine: Qureshi conveys Pakistan’s concerns to Saudi counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has contacted Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud to express Pakistan’s serious concerns on the grave situation in Palestine.

A statement issued here by Foreign Office said that Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s serious concerns on the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and grave human rights violations.

“He condemned the continued attacks by the Israeli Defence Forces against the Palestinians, in particular innocent civilians and children, adding that the Israeli acts defied all norms of humanity and international law,” said the statement.

It added that Qureshi also recalled the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement issued during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to the country, recalling that the statement included the shared perspective of the two countries on the Palestinian issue.

“The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to self-determination and establishment of their independent state with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant UN resolutions,” it added.

The Saudi foreign minister, in turn, also expressed his reservations on the serious developments in Palestine and briefed FM Qureshi on the initiatives being taken to address the situation.

Qureshi welcomed Saudi Arabia's initiative to convene an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) executive committee at the foreign ministers’ level on May 16, 2021 and assured his Saudi counterpart of Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the just cause of Palestine.

Expressing gratitude for the warm Saudi hospitality during the prime minister’s recently concluded visit, FM Qureshi apprised his counterpart of the post-visit telephone call between Prime Minister Imran Khan and King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, during which the two leaders also conferred on the serious situation in Palestine and the need for urgent steps to address it.

“The two foreign ministers agreed to continue close consultations and coordination on the evolving situation in Palestine,” said the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021