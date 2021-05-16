PCB confirms team’s tour of West Indies in July

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed its men’s national cricket team’s tour to the West Indies, which will take place from 21s July to 24th August and comprise five T20 Internationals and two Test matches.

The tour, which will take place following the conclusion of the ODI and T20I series in England, will commence with back-to-back T20Is in Barbados on 27th and 28 July, before action will move to Guyana for the 31st July and 1st August back-to-back T20Is, and series finale on 3rd August.

After a two-day practice match on 6th-7th August in Guyana, the team Pakistan will move to Jamaica where the two Tests will be held at Sabina Park from 12th-16th August and 20th-24th August. Overall, this will be ninth Test series between the two sides in the Caribbean since 1957-58 with the sixth-ranked home side leading the fifth-ranked visitors by 4-1.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, “The tour to the West Indies is always a valued and prized tour for the Pakistan cricket team. The Caribbean cricket history, backed up by the excellent playing facilities, supporting crowds and great ambiance, encourages and motivates the players to produce their very best. In consultation with the Cricket West Indies and keeping an eye on this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, we have agreed to replace one Test match with two additional T20Is. This is aimed at providing further T20 content for both teams, as we continue to prepare and build-up to the global ICC event.”

He said, “The series in the West Indies is part of a gruelling but exciting and entertaining season of cricket for Pakistan. In addition to playing England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the T20 World Cup and the away series, we will be hosting New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia in the next eight months. This makes every series important and critical for our side as we aspire to feature in the top three across all formats by 2023.”

Tour itinerary: 27th July – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados; 28th July – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados; 31st July – 3rd T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana; 1st August – 4th T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana; 3rd August – 5th T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana; 12th-16th August – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica; 20th-24th Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica.

