Pakistan records 1531 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a new low since May 9

Pakistan reported 1531 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number recorded since March.

On March 9, the country reported 1786 COVID-19 cases. According to the NCOC, 30,248 people were tested during the last 24 hours across the country, out of which 1531 tested positive. So far, Pakistan has tested 12,410,924 people since the outbreak of the virus, out of which 874,751 people tested coronavirus positive.

The national coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 5.06% while there are 71,804 active cases, while 57 are critical cases. The country's death toll jumped to 19,467 on Saturday after 83 more people lost their lives to the novel virus.

Meanwhile, 3,042 people also recovered from the infection during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 783,480.

So far, Pakistan has administered the coronavirus vaccine to 3,836,291 people while 964,227 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Moreover, COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above will commence on May 16.

The federal government has launched a digital portal for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination center and get a jab.