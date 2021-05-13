Coronavirus
Pakistan

Federal Shariat Court CJ gets one-year extension

NNI 13 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Law Ministry has issued a notification of one-year extension in the service of Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, just three days before his retirement on May 15.

Justice Noor Meskanzai took oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan on December 26, 2014.

Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was elevated as Additional Judge, High Court of Balochistan on the 7th of September 2009, and confirmed as Judge of the High Court of Balochistan on the 11th of May, 2011. Court Justice Muhammad Noor did his LL.B. from the University Law College, Quetta in 1979-1980 and started his legal practice in September 1981, at Quetta.

