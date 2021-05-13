TPL Life launches ‘Roshan Zindagi’ for NRPs & families

KARACHI: TPL Life has launched ‘Roshan Zindagi,’ a unique insurance plan designed to facilitate Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) and their families residing in Pakistan.

With a unique product which is new to Pakistan’s insurance landscape, TPL Life strives to be the only digital life & health solution for valuable contributors to Pakistan’s economy they reside abroad.

To ensure maximum convenience to NRP’s, the solution aims to provide an end-to-end, paperless and digital experience to over nine million Pakistanis residing abroad through an easy yet preference based journey.

TPL Life’s Roshan Zindagi Insurance Plan offers Accidental Death Coverage of over PKR 2.5 million for NRP’s, Comprehensive Health Insurance Benefits for their families residing in Pakistan, as well as exclusive dismemberment limits against any unforeseen events.

To further facilitate customers, the plan also provides Cashless Hospitalization of up to PKR 20 million with access to TPL Life’s 300 + panel hospitals located across Pakistan. The product is currently offered to Pakistanis residing in 11 countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Australia, Malaysia, UK, USA and Canada, with an aim to expand the Roshan Zindagi footprint to more than 50 countries serving hardworking expats in the coming years.

