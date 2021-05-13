New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

================================================================================= Current Session Prior Day Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set ================================================================================= Jul’21 87.69 89.74 87.44 88.19 13:15 - 0.44 15076 87.75 May 12 Oct’21 86.96 86.96 86.26 86.43 17:00 86.43 -1.00 3 87.43 May 11 Dec’21 85.43 86.49 84.92 85.55 13:15 - 0.02 9641 85.53 May 12 =================================================================================