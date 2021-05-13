Coronavirus
New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Reuters 13 May 2021

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

=================================================================================
                                  Current Session                       Prior Day
          Open     High    Low    Last     Time     Set     Chg     Vol       Set
=================================================================================
Jul’21    87.69   89.74   87.44   88.19   13:15      -      0.44   15076    87.75
                                         May 12
Oct’21    86.96   86.96   86.26   86.43   17:00    86.43   -1.00       3    87.43
                                         May 11
Dec’21    85.43   86.49   84.92   85.55   13:15      -      0.02    9641    85.53
                                         May 12
=================================================================================
Cotton cotton yarn Cotton spot Cotton rate cotton price

