Markets
New York cotton
13 May 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul’21 87.69 89.74 87.44 88.19 13:15 - 0.44 15076 87.75
May 12
Oct’21 86.96 86.96 86.26 86.43 17:00 86.43 -1.00 3 87.43
May 11
Dec’21 85.43 86.49 84.92 85.55 13:15 - 0.02 9641 85.53
May 12
=================================================================================
