Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nigeria's NNPC finalises new crude-for-fuel swaps for one year

  • The list includes major Swiss trading firms Trafigura, Vitol and Mercuria, oil major Total as well as large Nigerian traders Sahara Energy, Oando and MRS Oil.
  • The contracts, known as direct sale, direct purchase (DSDP) are coveted since they are used to supply nearly all of Nigeria's gasoline needs as well as cover some of its diesel and jet fuel consumption.
Reuters 12 May 2021

LONDON/LAGOS: Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC has picked 16 consortia for its new crude-for-fuel swap contracts for one year starting in August, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The list includes major Swiss trading firms Trafigura, Vitol and Mercuria, oil major Total as well as large Nigerian traders Sahara Energy, Oando and MRS Oil.

The contracts, known as direct sale, direct purchase (DSDP) are coveted since they are used to supply nearly all of Nigeria's gasoline needs as well as cover some of its diesel and jet fuel consumption.

Two sources said each consortium would receive 20,000 barrels per day of crude oil in exchange for products, making the combined total 320,000 barrels per day of Nigeria's output. The west African nation and OPEC member produced about 1.5 million bpd of crude in April.

The companies were invited on Friday to submit commercial bids, which were due on Tuesday. Those involved in the process said the list of winners was unlikely to change substantially.

A spokesman for NNPC said that the list was still being finalised but did not provide further details.

The new DSDPs will replace those from 2019 which were extended until mid-2021.

gasoline Total NNPC Nigeria's state oil firm

Nigeria's NNPC finalises new crude-for-fuel swaps for one year

Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan

21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip

Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden

Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters