New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

================================================================================= Current Session Prior Day Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set ================================================================================= Jul’21 88.18 88.85 87.35 87.75 13:19 87.75 -0.72 12054 88.47 May 11 Oct’21 86.96 86.96 86.26 86.43 10:07 86.43 -1.00 3 87.43 May 11 Dec’21 85.90 86.10 85.02 85.53 13:19 85.53 -0.57 6153 86.10 May 11 =================================================================================