New York cotton

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

=================================================================================
                                  Current Session                       Prior Day
          Open     High    Low    Last     Time     Set     Chg     Vol       Set
=================================================================================
Jul’21    88.18   88.85   87.35   87.75    13:19   87.75   -0.72   12054    88.47
                                           May 11
Oct’21    86.96   86.96   86.26   86.43    10:07   86.43   -1.00       3    87.43
                                           May 11
Dec’21    85.90   86.10   85.02   85.53    13:19   85.53   -0.57    6153    86.10
                                           May 11
=================================================================================
