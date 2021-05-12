Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
12 May 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul’21 88.18 88.85 87.35 87.75 13:19 87.75 -0.72 12054 88.47
May 11
Oct’21 86.96 86.96 86.26 86.43 10:07 86.43 -1.00 3 87.43
May 11
Dec’21 85.90 86.10 85.02 85.53 13:19 85.53 -0.57 6153 86.10
May 11
=================================================================================
