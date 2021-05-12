FBAATI sets up vaccination centre for its workers

KARACHI: Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBAATI) set up a vaccination centre for FBAATI -affiliated workers where vaccination against the corona virus will begin after Eid. President of FBAATI, Muhammad Ali said that the vaccination centre is being set up at FBAATI's secretariat and in this regard all the industrialists attached to FABAATI have been directed to immediately start registration of their workers so that Can be vaccinated.

