ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

  • On Monday, Georgieva called the relief "a priority for the IMF."
AFP 11 May 2021

WASHINGTON: The IMF executive board on Monday approved a financing plan "to cover its share of debt relief to Sudan," Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced.

"This marks a critical step in helping Sudan advance the process of normalizing relations with the international community," Georgieva said, adding that the "plan relies on a broad effort of IMF member countries, including cash grants and contributions derived from IMF internal resources."

The amount of the financing was not disclosed, but the IMF and World Bank put Sudan's total external debt at an estimated $49.8 billion as of the end of 2019.

The US Treasury in March announced $1.15 billion in bridge financing to help clear Sudan's arrears at the World Bank, a key step in getting relief for the country's external debt that comes after Khartoum's civilian-backed government announced reforms.

The aid is part of a rapprochement between the United States and Sudan following the ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled amid street protests in April 2019.

In the final months of former president Donald Trump's administration, the United States removed Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism, a long-sought goal of Khartoum as the designation severely impeded investment.

US President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has continued the thaw, with the Treasury last month encouraging other governments to join in the effort to provide relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative backed by the two Washington-based lenders.

On Monday, Georgieva called the relief "a priority for the IMF."

"I am encouraged by the support from our members and by their recognition of the progress Sudan has made on economic reforms," she said.

Debt relief will be delivered "as soon as our members have provided the necessary financial commitments, assuming the authorities continue their strong reform efforts and meet the other requirements stipulated under the HIPC process," she said.

World Bank IMF Kristalina Georgieva Omar al Bashir Sudan's IMF Executive Board Sudan's cabinet

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

‘PSDP Plus’plan seeks active private sector participation

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters