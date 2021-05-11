ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Journalist gunned down in DR Congo’s volatile east

AFP 11 May 2021

KINSHASA: A young journalist working for a radio station in a troubled eastern region of DR Congo has been shot dead, a media watchdog said on Monday.

Barthelemy Kubanabandu Changamuka, 23, was gunned down at close range by eight rounds in the grounds of his home overnight in Kitshanga in North Kivu province, an NGO called Journalist in Danger (JED) said.

"The only thing the attackers took before fleeing was his mobile phone," JED said.

Kubanabandu was a journalist at Coraki FM, a community radio station in Kitshanga in Masisi district, where he presented a programme called "Food Insecurity," JED said.

He had just finished a programme on obesity and returned home with a friend, when two armed men arrived, it said. His friend ran into the house but Kubanabandu was shot and died immediately.

Kubanabandu's death was confirmed by one of his colleagues and by the local branch of the National Union of the Congo Press (UNPC).

JED, a partner organisation of the global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said that it had recorded 116 acts of abuse against journalists in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last year.

"Although attacks on the freedom of the press fell back slightly after new president Felix Tshisekedi tok office in January 2019, they are still running at an alarming level," RSF said on its website.

