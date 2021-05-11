New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

================================================================================= Current Session Prior Day Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set ================================================================================= Jul'21 89.40 89.67 87.07 88.47 13:19 88.47 -1.19 15080 89.66 May 10 Oct'21 88.11 88.30 87.43 87.43 03:20 87.43 -0.98 13 88.41 May 10 Dec'21 86.70 87.00 84.93 86.10 13:19 86.10 -0.79 7128 86.89 May 10 =================================================================================