ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Pakistan

At least three killed in Jamrud accident

Recorder Report 11 May 2021

PESHAWAR: At least three persons were killed and 16 others sustained injuries when a passenger coach collided with a truck at Sor Kamr area of sub-division Jamrud, district Khyber on Monday.

Media coordinator Rescue 1122, Khyber Maqsood Alam told the media that early morning on Monday, the Torkham bound passenger coach was on its way from Rawalpindi, when it collided with an opposite trailer while overtaking a vehicle.

Three persons were killed on the spot while 16 others got injured.

Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot, retrieved the wounded and bodies and shifted to the nearest health center for medical aid, the official said.

The body of the deceased who were identified as driver Hazrat Bilal resident of Pabbi, Lal Gul and Khushal Khattak an Afghan nationals were handed over to their heirs after medic-legal formalities.

The injured including Tora Baz, Amanullah, Sher Aman, Warat,Rabi, Jahangir, Sheen Gul, Piruddin, Kitab Jan, Gul Wali, Azizi Khan Fateh Muhammad, Fareedoon Gul Wali, Sher Rehman all of an Afghan citizens were referred to Peshawar hospital due to precarious condition, Jamrud hospital sources said.

The cause of the mishap was stated to be wrong over taking by the passenger coach.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

