At least three killed in Jamrud accident

PESHAWAR: At least three persons were killed and 16 others sustained injuries when a passenger coach collided with a truck at Sor Kamr area of sub-division Jamrud, district Khyber on Monday.

Media coordinator Rescue 1122, Khyber Maqsood Alam told the media that early morning on Monday, the Torkham bound passenger coach was on its way from Rawalpindi, when it collided with an opposite trailer while overtaking a vehicle.

Three persons were killed on the spot while 16 others got injured.

Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot, retrieved the wounded and bodies and shifted to the nearest health center for medical aid, the official said.

The body of the deceased who were identified as driver Hazrat Bilal resident of Pabbi, Lal Gul and Khushal Khattak an Afghan nationals were handed over to their heirs after medic-legal formalities.

The injured including Tora Baz, Amanullah, Sher Aman, Warat,Rabi, Jahangir, Sheen Gul, Piruddin, Kitab Jan, Gul Wali, Azizi Khan Fateh Muhammad, Fareedoon Gul Wali, Sher Rehman all of an Afghan citizens were referred to Peshawar hospital due to precarious condition, Jamrud hospital sources said.

The cause of the mishap was stated to be wrong over taking by the passenger coach.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021