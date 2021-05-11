ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

LDA retrieves govt land worth Rs137m

Recorder Report 11 May 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration retrieved government land worth Rs 137 million that was illegally occupied.

As per the details released by the administration here on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi led an operation in Harbanspura and recovered 8 kanals and 10 marlas of government land after demolishing nine illegal structures.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz visited Miani Sahib Graveyard to inspect its overall condition before Eid-ul-Fitr. On the occasion, he also inspected the condition of Gul Bihar Begum and Wasif Ali Wasif tombs.

While talking to newsmen, the DC said that Miani Sahib is one of the largest cemeteries in the Punjab, which spreads over 1,248 kanals of land; there are six and a half million graves in this place. “Many great celebrities are buried in this cemetery and we are planning to write histories of these celebrities and mention it on their graves,” he added.

He told the media that the sole purpose of his visit to the cemetery to inspects the issues, including sewage and lights, and resolve them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

DC Assistant Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Shalimar Mansoor Qazi LDA retrieves govt land demolishing illegal structures

