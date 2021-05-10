Markets
Australia shares set to open marginally lower; NZ falls
- The benchmark edged higher on Friday.
10 May 2021
Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Monday, with sentiment likely cautious after the nation's most-populous state extended COVID-19 restrictions by a week while it hunts for the source of a small outbreak.
The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 25.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 12,638.24 in early trade.
