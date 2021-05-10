ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
PBM, KP agree to extend KBNS programme to divisional levels

Recorder Report 10 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) and provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday agreed on the extension of Koi Bhooka Na Soye (KBNS) Programme to all divisional headquarters and improvement in the shelter-homes of the province.

This was agreed during a meeting between the Managing Director (MD), Baitul Maal, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar here in Chief Minister’s House. During meeting they discussed matters relating to improvement in the affairs of shelter-homes and extension of Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme to all divisional headquarters of the province.

During meeting, the chief minister and MD PBM agreed on bringing further improvement in the shelter-homes established in various districts for provision of lodging and food facilities to shelter-less and other destitute persons of the society.

On this occasion, they pledge resolve for further increase in partnership and cooperation for the purpose and agreed on preparation of joint strategy for operating all public welfare-oriented programmes initiated as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the welfare of the marginalized segments of society in more effective and organized manner in the province.

During meeting, it was told that a permanent shelter-home would be formally inaugurated after Eidul Fitr.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed establishment of shelter-homes and launching of Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme as crucial steps towards the accomplishment of welfare state as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He on behalf of the provincial government assured all possible cooperation in the operation of all these poor-friendly steps in organized manner and their success.

MD Pakistan Baitul Maal thanked the Chief Minister for showing personal interest and extension of full cooperation to shelter-home and Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme initiatives.

