PM's Saudi Arabia visit is of key significance in view of regional developments: Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia is of key significance in view of developments taking place in the region particularly Afghan peace process and security situation in South Asia.

In an interview with a Saudi TV channel, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep-rooted strategic ties based on trust and confidence.

He maintained that the newly established Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council will provide the opportunity for both the countries to further strengthen their economic and security cooperation in an institutionalized manner.

He said there always have been detractors to disturb Pak-Saudi relations, but they have failed in the past.

He pointed out that the bond between two countries is too strong and reliable and they do not understand the depth and strength of relations.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said that Pakistan wants a stable border with Iran as it is a neighboring country and part of Ummah.

The foreign minister's statement comes during the three-day official visit of Prime Minister Imran to Saudi Arabia.

Both countries inked agreements to improve ties, after months of strained relations between the close allies over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Officials from both countries signed two agreements in the western city of Jeddah addressing the treatment of criminals, and crime.

They also agreed on two memorandums of understanding around combating drug trafficking; as well as financing energy, infrastructure, transportation, water, and communications projects.

The nations also agreed to establish a higher coordination council.

During his trip, Imran's focus is on improving ties with Riyadh and the needs of the roughly 2.5 million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia.