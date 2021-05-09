Chinese textile co signs deal with GB govt to train 2,000 workers

LAHORE: A Lahore-based Chinese textile company Challenge has signed an agreement with the Gilgit-Baltistan government to train 2,000 workers and provide jobs to them in its factory in Lahore.

The signing ceremony of the agreement between the Chinese investment company and the government of Gilgit-Baltistan was held in Islamabad in which the managing director of China Karen Chen and the representative of the government of Gilgit-Baltistan signed the agreement. Qamar Bobi, a famous businessman who played a vital role in bringing Chinese investment in Pakistan was also present there.

Speaking on the occasion, Karen Chen, Managing Director, Challenge Group, said that as per the agreement, 2,000 workers would be selected from Gilgit-Baltistan and after training, they would be given jobs in textile establishments in Lahore where the employees would be provided accommodation and food free of cost.

Karen Chen said that with an investment of $150million, Lahore-Multan Road is being set up. The textile unit is employing 3000 people while Lahore-Kasur Road is being set up with $450 million.

