Motiwala, Vohra appreciate SBP gesture

KARACHI: Businessmen Group (BMG) chairman Zubair Motiwala and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Shariq Vohra have appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for paying attention to KCCI's legitimate demand and accordingly deciding to keep those authorized branches of banks operational on May 10 and 11 who are dealing in foreign exchange and trade activities.

"We are very grateful to the government and SBP for keeping the authorized branches operational on first two days of next week to facilitate trade and industry, particularly the exports during the extended holidays before Eidul Fitr," said BMG chairman Zubair Motiwala.

While welcoming Sindh government's move to keep all businesses operational on Friday and Saturday from 6am to 6pm, BMG reiterated KCCI's demand to allow small traders and shopkeepers to keep their businesses operational throughout the remaining few days of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak while the business hours have to be redefined from 12am to 12pm instead of existing 6am to 6pm.

Shariq Vohra said that SBP's move would certainly give some breathing space to the exporters by enabling them to carry out important banking transactions and dispatch shipments either on 10th or 11th of May, 2021.

Although the Sindh government has issued holiday notification from May 10 to 15, yet this needs to be reissued under Factories Act in which holidays should be categorically mentioned from May 12 to 15 which would help in dealing with confusion amongst many circles.

