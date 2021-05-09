ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Motiwala, Vohra appreciate SBP gesture

Recorder Report 09 May 2021

KARACHI: Businessmen Group (BMG) chairman Zubair Motiwala and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Shariq Vohra have appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for paying attention to KCCI's legitimate demand and accordingly deciding to keep those authorized branches of banks operational on May 10 and 11 who are dealing in foreign exchange and trade activities.

"We are very grateful to the government and SBP for keeping the authorized branches operational on first two days of next week to facilitate trade and industry, particularly the exports during the extended holidays before Eidul Fitr," said BMG chairman Zubair Motiwala.

While welcoming Sindh government's move to keep all businesses operational on Friday and Saturday from 6am to 6pm, BMG reiterated KCCI's demand to allow small traders and shopkeepers to keep their businesses operational throughout the remaining few days of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak while the business hours have to be redefined from 12am to 12pm instead of existing 6am to 6pm.

Shariq Vohra said that SBP's move would certainly give some breathing space to the exporters by enabling them to carry out important banking transactions and dispatch shipments either on 10th or 11th of May, 2021.

Although the Sindh government has issued holiday notification from May 10 to 15, yet this needs to be reissued under Factories Act in which holidays should be categorically mentioned from May 12 to 15 which would help in dealing with confusion amongst many circles.

Sindh Government SBP KCCI State Bank of Pakistan Zubair Motiwala Shariq Vohra BMG Eidul Fitr

