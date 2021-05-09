WWF-Pakistan calls for ban on migratory birds' hunting

KARACHI: Pakistan saw a rise in the population of migratory birds across its water bodies over the past two years, as WWF-Pakistan called on Saturday for a ban on their hunting. It said with conservation of wetlands, ban on hunting of birds and awareness amongst locals about biodiversity preservation, Pakistan can become a safe haven for migratory species.

The WWF-Pakistan marked the World Migratory Birds Day that falls every year on May 8. It appeals to the public to help revive the country's natural landscape and protect the bird species.

From plastic pollution to habitat loss and the impacts of climate change, migratory birds are increasingly under threat from human activities and interventions.

Although migratory birds face many dangers along the long routes they take, but they have multiple benefits to humans such as seed dispersal, pollination and pest control.

On this day, WWF-Pakistan released a video of migratory birds that take refuge at Borith Lake, situated in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A picturesque and placid lake surrounded on all sides by jagged mountain peaks of the mighty Karakorams, this small saline lake has become an important biodiversity hotspot for migratory birds on their passage between Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent. As a result of a ban on hunting, Borith Lake today is a bright example of what a healthy ecosystem should look like, it said that "taking lessons from Borith, we must continue to create similar protected areas, across Pakistan to ensure that the unique biodiversity of this region continues to thrive in the years to come".

The video developed by Nyal Mueenuddin, filmmaker showcases how WWF-Pakistan's community conservation work has made Borith Lake such an important conservation success story over the years.

Migratory and resident birds regularly visit this freshwater lake and help improve the ecosystem which is home to other wild species, it said.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan pointed out that nature conservation, ecosystem services and the well-being of human beings are linked with the protection of migratory birds.

"It is our joint responsibility to protect wild species including birds, which play a crucial role maintaining this ecosystem," he said. Migratory birds face several threats in Pakistan which include habitat loss and degradation, pollution, illegal trade, and ruthless hunting, he said.

The birds not only help control the population of insects and some fish species, but also improve habitat for other wildlife. He emphasised that relevant provincial wildlife departments should curb illegal trade and ruthless hunting of wildlife including birds.

Pakistan lies at a crossroads for bird migration, with its wetlands attracting high numbers annually in the winter season.

These birds arrive through the international migration route known as the Indus Flyway, from Siberia and over the Karakoram, Hindu Kush, and Suleiman Ranges along the Indus River down to the delta.

They include a wide variety of ducks and waders, houbara bustard, cranes, teals, pintail, mallard, geese, spoon bills, raptors, and passerines such as warblers, pipits and buntings. Some species, including the common and Demoiselle cranes, snipe and pelican enter via the Kurram Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Since all migratory species are hunted in Pakistan and ducks are mercilessly killed every year, the population of some duck species, including white-eyed pochard, marbled teal and garganey, has drastically decreased.

