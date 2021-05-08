European allies urge U.S to delay Afghanistan withdrawal, amid heightened security concerns

European allies are pushing the United States to delay its withdrawal from Afghanistan, in order to give NATO more time and support to leave, according to American officials.

Officials from the United States have mentioned that their departure could be delayed by two weeks or longer, in an effort to accomodate their allies' requests.

President Biden ordered a complete withdrawal by September 11, despite the fact that military officials have stated that the withdrawal could be completed by this summer.

According to officials close to the matter, Turkey has told the United States and NATO that it might withdraw its troops as well, which have secured the Kabul airport for years.

Turkey’s potential departure, after it initially had planned to stay until after the coalition's withdrawal, could force some Western nations to reconsider plans to keep their embassies open in the capital without an international security force at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

These concerns voiced by European allies have highlighted the challenge for U.S. officials planning a quick exit from Afghanistan while coordinating with so many partners, considering the heightened security challenges in the country.