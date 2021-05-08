Pakistan
Pakistan is moving in right direction under PM’s leadership: Governor
- He said Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia will be successful in all aspects.
08 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan' leadership, Pakistan is moving in the right direction towards development.
Talking to different delegations in Lahore on Saturday, he said Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia will be successful in all aspects.
He said hearts of people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia always beat together and both the counties have always stood shoulder to shoulder in every situation.
