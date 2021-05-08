ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PIAA (Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (A)) 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48%

PIA incurs over Rs7.5bn losses in first three months as Covid-19 dents aviation

  • Due to extremely challenging environment on account of COVID-19, PIA has attained gross loss of Rs 3.6 billion and operating loss of Rs 5.4 billion during the period ended March 31 2021.
Ali Ahmed 08 May 2021

The coronavirus pandemic continued to dampen the global aviation industry, as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) incurred a loss of over Rs7.5 billion in the first three months of this year.

PIA has released its financial report for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 stating that during the first three months of this year, PIA faced a deficit of Rs. 7.51 billion.

Due to extremely challenging environment on account of COVID-19, PIA has attained gross loss of Rs 3.6 billion and operating loss of Rs 5.4 billion during the period ended March 31 2021. It was assumed that after the introduction of vaccine operations will start to normalise in February/March 2021. However, third wave of COVID-19 strict border closure / quarantine conditions affected PIA routes including KSA, Gulf, Malaysia, UK etc.

PIA report said that the covid-19 pandemic deliver the largest shock to air travel and the aviation industry since the Second World War. Previously the adverse impacts on aviation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 2007-08 global financial crisis was thought dramatic. But neither had an impact that compares with massive decline in global revenue passenger kilometres.

According to the report, PIA's A-class share lost Rs 1.44 per share and B-class lost 72 paise per share. PIA's total revenue stood at Rs 15.50 billion while PIA's expenditure stood at Rs 19.10 billion. ۔

The report released by PIA said that the operational loss of the airline was Rs 5.41 billion while the improvement in the value of the rupee benefited PIA by Rs 4.14 billion.

The report further said that PIA paid Rs6.24 billion in interest and loans.

The report said that the operating environment for PIA remains very challenging due to COVID-19. PIA has lost its key Umrah season due to restrictions imposed by KSA government.

PIA aviation COVID losses PIA financial

PIA incurs over Rs7.5bn losses in first three months as Covid-19 dents aviation

Pakistan calls for 'thorough investigation' after seizure of over 7kg of uranium in India

Pakistan condemns Israeli forces attack on Al-Aqsa mosque, urge world to protect Palestinians

FIA stops Shehbaz Sharif from flying abroad

Soldier injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

KSA, Pakistan discuss Afghan peace process

MBS receives PM

Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

Pakistani missions abroad: Fawad explains why PM has criticised diplomats

LHC grants Shehbaz permission to go abroad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters