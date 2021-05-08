ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Consumers get economic relief in real sense: minister

08 May 2021

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimur Khan Bhatti has said that the Punjab govt had made concrete and elaborated arrangements for successful holding of Ramazan Bazaars and consumers got economic relief in real sense.

He was inspecting Ramazan Bazaars Riaz Shahid Chowk, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan Road and other Ramazan Bazars in different localities during his visit here. He took a round of the stalls of the vegetables, fruits and other grocery items and inspected the quality, availability and prices.

He directed the duty officers that the supply mechanism of essential items should strictly be followed for ensuring availability of each and every item for the facility of consumers.

He also interacted with the consumers and told that food items would provided to the people on cheaper rate under Ramazan Package. He also checked the other arrangements for the comfort of the consumers and said that regular cleanliness be ensured for providing the consumers pleasant environment during the shopping. He expressed his satisfaction over the Ramazan Bazaars arrangements and asked the staff to perform their duty with devotion for public service during the holy month of Ramazan. Punjab Minister for Sports said that Punjab govt. was committed to provide the economic relief to the public during Ramazan and more than 300 Ramazan bazaars had been setup in the province for providing the essential items to the consumers on comparatively less prices. He said that the profiteers and hoarders were being dealt with iron hand and Price Control Magistrates had been mobilized to check the trend of price hike in the general market. He said that CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, secretaries, parliamentarians, divisional and district administrations would also be remained active for monitoring the Ramazan Bazaars. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed the minister that 19 Ramazan bazaars had been established in the district.

He informed comprehensive arrangements had been made in Ramazan bazaars and a control room had also been set up in DC office for coordinating and monitoring the arrangements of Ramazan bazaars. He told that price control. Magistrates were monitoring the prices in open market. ADCR Fazal e Rabi Cheema, ACs Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, other officers were also accompanied with Minister during the visits of Ramazan bazars.—PR

