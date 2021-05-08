KARACHI: A total of 7753 containers were handled out of which 4909 were of imports and 2844 were of exports. 4909 import containers comprised of 1063 of 20s and 1457 40s. Imports empty containers were 500 of 20s and 216 of 40s. Export containers 2844 comprised 552 of 20s and 319 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 832 of 20s and 411 of 40s.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 247,617 tonnes, comprising 227,482 tonnes imports cargo and 20,135 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,321 Containers (1,523 TEUs imports and 798 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are fifiteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Bosphorus Asia, Eritta, Young Spirit and Pro Alliance & two more ships, TRF Maimi and Meratus Jayawijaya carrying Steel coil, Coal, Mogas, Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, PIBT, PQEPT, FOTCO, LCT and QICT on Friday (today), 7th May, while a container vessel ‘Conti Courage’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another container vessel ‘Teera Bhum’ is due to arrive on Saturday, 8th May, and APL New York and MSC Jasmine are due to arrive on Sunday, 9th May-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021