LME official prices
08 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2037.50 2476.50 10025.50 2177.00 17943.00 34462.00 2920.00 2257.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2037.50 2476.50 10025.50 2177.00 17943.00 34462.00 2920.00 2257.50
3-months Buyer 2030.00 2476.00 10028.00 2191.50 17975.00 30235.00 2933.00 2250.00
3-months Seller 2030.00 2476.00 10028.00 2191.50 17975.00 30235.00 2933.00 2250.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27904.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27904.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
