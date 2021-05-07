ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Surprisingly weak April jobs report pushes yields lower

  • The benchmark 10-year yield, which dropped to 1.469%, the lowest since March 4, was last down 1.6 basis points at 1.5452%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30.
  • The 30-year yield tumbled to its lowest level since March 1 at 2.158%. It was last up less than a basis point at 2.2449%.
Reuters 07 May 2021

CHICAGO: US Treasury yields backed off from two-month lows reached on Friday after the April employment report showed a much smaller-than-expected jobs gain even as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which dropped to 1.469%, the lowest since March 4, was last down 1.6 basis points at 1.5452%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30.

The 30-year yield tumbled to its lowest level since March 1 at 2.158%. It was last up less than a basis point at 2.2449%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by only 266,000 jobs last month after rising by 770,000 in March, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 978,000 jobs.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Management in Philadelphia, said the report triggered a "knee-jerk reaction" in Treasuries, which then began to fade.

"I suspect we have probably a little bit more left in the downdraft in yields from their recent peak back in March," he said. "But the intermediate to longer-term trajectory is higher."

Inflation expectations temporarily eased in the wake of the jobs data with the breakeven rate on five-year US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) falling as low as 2.586% from 2.661% at the previous close. It was last at 2.66%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate also rebounded after falling. It was last at 2.474%, the highest since April 2013.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last 2.2 basis points lower at 0.1349%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was little changed at 141.33 basis points.

US Treasury bonds coronavirus pandemic US 10 year Treasury yield US Treasury prices US Treasury note Janney Capital Management

Surprisingly weak April jobs report pushes yields lower

COAS meets crown prince, says Pakistan resolute in its commitment to safeguard sovereignty of KSA

U.S envisions proactive role for Pakistan in Afghanistan after troop withdrawal

LHC reserves verdict on removal of Shehbaz Sharif's name from blacklist

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters