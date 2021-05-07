World
Sweden registers 5,671 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Friday
- The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 15 new deaths, taking the total to 14,173. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.
07 May 2021
STOCKHOLM: Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,671 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.
The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 15 new deaths, taking the total to 14,173. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.
COAS meets crown prince, says Pakistan resolute in its commitment to safeguard sovereignty of KSA
Sweden registers 5,671 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Friday
LHC reserves verdict on removal of Shehbaz Sharif's name from blacklist
PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today
PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'
Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL
US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief
Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM
Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground
Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM
Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program
Read more stories
Comments