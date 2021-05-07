World
Israel 'Not A Country, But A Terrorist Base': Iran's Khamenei
- On Friday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Israel "not a country, but a terrorist base" and said that its downfall was imminent.
07 May 2021
"Israel is not a country, but a terrorist base against the nation of Palestine and other Muslim nations," Khamenei stated in live televised remarks marking the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day.
"Fighting this despotic regime... is everyone's duty", the Supreme Leader added.
