Call to implement SOPs in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Divisio-nal Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed all concerned officers to ensure implementation of Covid-19 SOPs during Jumatul wida, 27th Ramazan (Shab-e-Qadr) and Eidul Fitr prayers, and motivate people to wear masks, keep social distance and use sanitizers. He was presiding over a meeting regarding implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in Hyderabad held at his office, Shahbaz Building Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Sheikh, officers of Pakistan Army, DHO Hyderabad Lala Jaffer, Dr Jamshed Khanzada and other concerned officers attended the meeting while deputy commissioners of other districts of the division attended the meeting through video link. Commissioner directed concerned officers to expedite the vaccination process further and take all efforts to increase number of beds, ventilators, oxygen, doctors, paramedical staff and other medical facilities in all hospitals of Hyderabad division in Covid situation.

